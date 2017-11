× MPD investigating fatal overnight shooting near the airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead following an overnight shooting near the Memphis airport.

Officers were called to the Twin Oaks Townhomes in the 3600 block of Winchester Monday evening around 10:15 p.m. where they discovered a man had been shot. The victim died from his injury, police confirmed Tuesday morning.

At this time, no suspect information is available.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you can help.