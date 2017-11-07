Memphis woman tells her story after being kidnapped, beaten

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A Memphis woman tells her story after being kidnapped and held against her will.

A Memphis woman walks us through two days of torture, allegedly at the hands of someone she knows.

Black eye, fractured nose, bruised body and broken spirit -- Leslee Hart is doing all she can to hold back the tears.

"He just started hitting me in the face," said Hart.

It all started simply by giving a friend a ride to the store last Monday.

"Which I've done before and when it was time for me to go he didn't let me go," said Hart.

She's talking about this man, Vernon Scott who she met a year ago through a support group but things took at turn for the worse at his apartment in the 4400 block of Kamali Court.

"I got up to leave and he grabbed me by my arm and said sit your ass down," said Hart. "I have bald spots from him pulling my hair out."

"He broke my nose, tore off my glasses, ripped them in half and stomped on them and stomped on my phone," said Hart.

And this went on for hours...

"I tried to escape once but there was three locks on the door by the time I got to the third lock he saw that I was trying to escape," said Hart.

The affidavit says Scott had drugs delivered to his house, he started smoking crack and blowing smoke in her face. It goes on to say, he held Hart's mouth open and poured alcohol down her throat. He also forced her head on his lap trying to force her into a sex act.

"I stared at him and I was like Vernon, why are you doing this me," said Hart.

She says, after being tortured and denied food for two days, she still doesn't know.

"He finally just let me go," said Hart.

She ran for help and called police. Scott is charged with aggravated kidnapping, attempted rape, assault and false imprisonment.

"You see stuff like this on tv and you just never ever think it's going to happen to you," said Hart.

Hart tells WREG, despite what happened she hopes Scott gets help. His next court date is November 20th.