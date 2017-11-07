Memphis pastor offers support to Texas church shooting victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A well-known Memphis pastor and his wife are in Texas tonight to comfort those affected by the mass shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.

Pastor Steve Gaines of Bellevue Baptist is supporting the "Pastor of the Church" where the shooting happened.

Despite losing their daughter and half of their congregation - I'm told Pastor Frank Pomeroy and his wife, Sherri, are holding up remarkably.

Their family was torn to pieces, but their faith is still in tact.

"There are times that they will tear up and yet there are times when they just laugh a little bit," said Pastor Gaines.

Pastor Pomeroy and his wife, Sherri, lost their 14-year-old daughter, Annabelle, in Sunday's shooting at First Baptist Church where Pomeroy is a pastor.

Tuesday it was Gaines doing the work when he and his wife visited the Pomeroy's - along with an executive from The Southern Baptist Convention.

"I said, 'Pastor Pomeroy, one thing I want you to do is write down good things you're seeing,' said Frank Page, CEO of Southern Baptist Convention. "Some day you'll come back and see that you wrote down how God brought good out of bad."

Both Pastor Pomeroy and Pastor Gaines read scriptures and then shared a meal. Pastor Pomeroy even led them in a prayer.

"One of the scriptures that we did share was out of proverbs," said Pastor Gaines. "Lean not on your own understanding, but in all of your ways acknowledge him and he will direct your paths."

Paths that are directing the Pomeroy's and the town of Sutherland Springs to a place of healing.

The bullet riddled church will rebuild. An anonymous donor has pledged the money to do so. And the Southern Baptist Convention is paying for the funerals of all 26 killed.

"This church is gonna be healing a long time," said Pastor Gaines. "But I really believe that the latter glory of this church will be greater than the former."

Perhaps there is no greater testament to that glory than a grieving parent's resilience.

"He is Texan. You gotta understand there is Texas strong and he is that," said Pastor Gaines.

Gaines, who is president of the Southern Baptist Church, tells me he will be here for the next few days providing support to anyone who needs it.

He plans to hold a service tomorrow in Floresville, TX, and Vice President Mike Pence will be in attendance.