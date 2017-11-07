× Memphis moves up in latest College Playoff Poll

MEMPHIS, Tenn-The latest College Football Playoff Poll that came out Tuesday night has the University of Memphis ranked 22nd.

That’s one spot higher than last week.

The Tigers are four spots behind 18th ranked Central Florida as the only non-Power 5 teams in the poll.

Memphis (8-1) doesn’t play again until November 18th when the Tigers host SMU.

If the Tigers beat SMU they will win the West Division and play in the American Conference Championship game.

The winner of that title game, likely against Central Florida, will get the coveted New Year’s Day Peach Bowl bid that goes to the highest ranked non-Power 5 school.

Mississippi State is the only other area team ranked in the CFP poll.

The Bulldogs (7-2) stayed at number 16 and host second ranked Alabama this Saturday night.