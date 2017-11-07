Meet our Furry Friend of the Week, Artie

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Meet Artie, this week’s Furry Friend.

This friendly pup came to Memphis Animal Services as a stray, but the shelter believes he’s about three years old. He already knows how to walk on a leash and sit on command. He’s already neutered and heart worm free so he can go home with you right away.

The shelter said Artie is a happy dog who never meets a stranger.

Artie’s adoption fee is just $29 as part of the shelter’s “29 for 29” promotion. As always, the fee includes a microchip, vaccines, collar, leash and tag.

To adopt Artie, visit the Memphis Animal Shelter on Appling City Cove.

