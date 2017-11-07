Man who walked miles a day seeking a kidney donor for his wife finds a match

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARR WEST, Utah — 74-year-old Wayne Winters was desperate to find the love of his life a kidney, walking miles every day with a sign hoping to add time to his wife's life.

His plea caught the attention of people around the world - and now his wife has a new kidney.

“I was just so overwhelmed. I didn't know what to think,” Winters told KSTU. “We have a kidney for you get down here.”

After Winters' story went viral, hundreds stepped up to help, overwhelming him with calls.

“Between 7-800, it filled my phone up. I’m sitting here with this full phone,” said Winters.

Three weeks later he's no longer shuffling along sidewalks, but through the hallways of a hospital. On Sunday his wife Deanne got the call they've waited two years for.

“We have a kidney for you get down here,” Winters said.

A kidney donor passed away bringing new life to his wife. Now with a new kidney the couple can add more time and adventures to their 26 years of marriage.

“If she can have a good five years that would be awesome, we can have our life back,” Winters said.

His mission is far from over.

“I will spend more of my days walking with my sign to see how many I can get,” Winters said.

“Think about it we could start a kidney revolution, and that would be so great."