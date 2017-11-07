× Hidden Valley selling ranch kegs for the holidays

Hidden Valley has a ranch keg that holds 5 liters of their ranch on sale for the holidays.

According to the Flavour Gallery website, the keg is 9.7 inches tall and has a diameter is 6.3 inches.

The keg retails at $50 and the website says it comes with a year supply of ranch.

The company also said that the inside has a special coating that is approved by the Food and Drug Administration and “keeps your ranch tasting fresh.”

If you’re interested in getting one for the ranch lover in the family. You can find the keg and more at the Flavour Gallery website.

The kegs begin shipping on December 11.