FSU suspends all Greek life after student’s death, unrelated drug arrest

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. — “I feel like I have a little leverage now to talk about these things with fraternities and sororities.”

Florida State University President John Thrasher shocked the campus’s Greek organizations on Monday when he announced a decision to suspend all fraternity and sorority events indefinitely in light of recent events within the community.

“Unfortunately we have got to take action with our partners and stakeholders, the students, to make sure that it doesn’t happen again,” he told WCTV.

“It’s just something we should have been looking out for I feel like.”

According to reports, 20-year-old Andrew Coffey was found unresponsive early Friday morning after a fraternity party about a mile away from campus. The Pi Kappa Phi pledge died at the scene.

In an unrelated event, another student — Garrett John Marcy — was arrested this week after an FSU officer discovered cocaine in his apartment at the Phi Delta Theta house. Authorities believe he was trafficking and selling the drugs.

Others drug -related arrests are pending, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

On Monday, members of the Greek community were told not to speak to the media, but but non-Greek students said they have mixed reactions on the sanctions.

“It’s understandable because they just want to keep everybody safe, but it really wasn’t the fault of all the other fraternities… maybe the one should have just had a little better care for what they were doing, but all the other ones I don’t think should be punished for that,” said student Jackson Parker.

Most students WCTV talked to agreed, saying only certain chapters needed to be punished.

“I think it could be a little bit of a wake up call to kind of spread awareness that they need to take precautions on what’s happening. But I do think that it’s a little unfair to punish everyone.”

The university said it’s sticking with its decision.

“If we just pick and choose one or two and say these are the good guys and these are the not so good, then I don’t think we’ve accomplished anything. I think we can get a better solution by having everyone at the table, talking about how we can correct this.”

President Thrasher said he hopes this suspension won’t be long, but said he will need to see members come together and truly believe they’re working towards safer goals in order to lift it.