Dense Fog Advisory active for Memphis area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for much of the Memphis metro area.

Crittenden, St. Francis, Lee, Desoto, Marshall, Benton, Tippah, Tunica, Tate, Shelby, Fayette and Hardeman counties are all under the weather alert until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Drivers are urged to use caution as visibility will be reduced to less than one-half mile. Leave plenty of distance ahead of you and slow down.

