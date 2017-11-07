× Dead, mutilated pit bulls found in Mississippi dogfighting operation

NATCHEZ, Miss. — Authorities in southwestern Mississippi say they found a dogfighting operation with about three dozen pit bulls, some that were chained to trees and some that were mutilated.

Sheriff Travis Patten tells the Natchez Democrat it could be Adams County’s largest animal abuse case.

He says some of the dogs’ legs were bitten off. One was missing its lower jaw. Some dead dogs were in plain sight, unburied.

Authorities were looking for Tommie Queen, the man listed as the owner of the 2-acre property. An organization was called in to assess the animals.

Discovery of the dogs in Adams County on Monday came the same day that a sheriff in central Mississippi’s Madison County said four men were arrested and 32 dogs were seized in a dogfighting operation there.

Authorities in Madison County, near Jackson, say deputies later found two dogs surrounded by four men who were encouraging the canines to fight.

News outlets report three mother dogs, 15 puppies and 14 adult dogs were seized. Authorities say the animals suffered from malnourishment and some didn’t have access to water.

At least two dogs were taken to the Animal Emergency & Referral Center for emergency treatment.

Authorities arrested 37-year-old HB Preyer III, 39-year-old Maurice Greenwood, 37-year-old Derrick L. Mack and 36-year-old Michael Brown on Saturday. They each face at least one dogfighting charge. It’s unclear if they have lawyers.