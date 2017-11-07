Cooking with SingBean

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new online Farmer's Market is making it easier to get Thanksgiving dinner on the table and you won't even have to fight the grocery store crowds.

From turkeys to all the trimmings, SingBean.com will deliver the ingredients right to your front door.

Adam Weeks stopped by to show us just one of the delicious dishes that you could be making at your next holiday gathering — a sweet potato casserole.

Visit SingBean's online store

Locally Sourced Thanksgiving Meal Kits

Sweet Potato Casserole

Potato Filling:

7 pounds Sweet Potatoes

1 Tablespoon vanilla extract

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Pecan Topping:

1 cup pecans

2 Tablespoons butter

2 Tablespoons brown sugar

pinch ground cinnamon

pinch sea salt

Instructions:

Use a fork to poke a series of holes in each potato. Microwave the sweet potatoes in two batches for 10 minutes, turning halfway through.

Using an oven mitt in one hand, slice the potatoes lengthwise and scoop the flesh into a bowl.

Add the vanilla extract, salt and cinnamon and mix together. Spread into a serving dish.

Roughly chop the pecans. Toast in a heavy skillet over medium heat for approximately 5 minutes, stirring constantly.

At five minute mark, add butter, brown sugar, cinnamon and sea salt. Cook for an additional 1-2 minutes and spoon over the sweet potatoes for a delicious presentation.