Central High marching band takes first in national competition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis high school band has “stepped up” into the national spotlight.

The Central High School Band was named the 2017 Grand National Champions at the High Stepping National competition.

They beat schools from all over the country and received some impressive bling for their hard work.

The group posted photos of their victory on the school’s Facebook page.

Congratulations to the Warriors.