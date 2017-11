× Spaghetti Warehouse in Downtown Memphis to close

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Spaghetti Warehouse will close its Memphis location this month.

The last day of operation will be Nov. 19, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

The Spaghetti Warehouse, located in an old warehouse at 40 West Huling at Wagner Place and decorated with historic Memphis memorabilia, has been a mainstay among Downtown restaurants for nearly 30 years.

Locations remain in nine other cities, mainly in Texas and Ohio.