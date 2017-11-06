Shelby County Schools will not release information about grade scandal until board meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A three sentence statement. Shelby County Schools says that's all the information they're giving about possible grade fixing at Kingsbury High School.

They refuse to go on camera until it's discussed at the next school board meeting.

A statement from Shelby County Schools admits to grading practices not listed in the districts policy.

It goes on to say, "failing grades should never automatically become passing grades, but by giving students a higher failing grade they have an opportunity to work hard and improve their overall grade percentage."

This all started last week when a Kingsbury High teacher sent us this email from the assistant principal ordering them to fill in missing grades with at least a 65.

The teacher said it's making it easier for students to pass without the knowledge they need.

"We must do better than that," said Shelby County Education Association Executive Dir. Keith Williams.

He said right now principals are allowed to make up their own grading practices too.

"These students change schools very often in this district. What we have now, if you go to school A to school B, your 65 may become a zero," he went on to say.

WREG did find other districts who have similar policies. Greenville County, South Carolina Schools said 50 is the lowest grade students get at their 34 high and middle schools and said it's "presented a more representative picture of what a child is learning/achieving."

Fairfax County, Virginia's, which is close to Washington D.C., has a similar policy too.

Boise, Idaho calls it a more sound grading practice, and it helps them measure "academic progress separately from non-academic factors."

WREG reached out to districts in the Mid-South. Desoto County and Germantown got back to us with their policy that didn't mention a grade floor.

The next board meeting is November 28.