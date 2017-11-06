× Police search in Frayser for escaped Marshall County murder suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Law enforcement surrounded a block of houses in Frayser as the search continued for Antoine Adams, an escaped murder suspect from Marshall County.

Police entered houses around the 4000 block of Howardcrest around 2 p.m. Monday. They began pulling out of the neighborhood soon afterward.

A woman who lives in one of the houses said officers told her they were looking from someone from Marshall County. An affidavit for a search warrant confirms that police were searching for Adams.

The family said they have only lived in the house for a month and don’t know the suspect.

Antoine Adams, 27, is charged with three murders — one in Marshall County and two in Memphis. He had been in the Marshall County Jail since August after being arrested on a warrant in Houston, Texas.

“He is a very, very dangerous individual,” said Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson.

Dickerson said sometime between 1 and 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Adams stuffed pillows under the blankets on his bed to make it look like he was asleep, then managed to lift a glass panel from a window in his cell, squeeze through a small opening and jump out before crawling under the barbed-wire fence.