Police: Man charged after holding woman against her will for two days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is set to appear before a judge on Monday after allegedly kidnapping a woman and attempting to rape her.

The victim told investigators Vernon Scott called saying he needed to go to the store Halloween night. After helping him, the woman was getting ready to leave when Scott grabbed her arm and ordered her to sit down. She was not allowed to leave for the next two days, police said.

During that time, the suspect allegedly poured alcohol down her throat, and even assaulted the woman on one occasion after he tried to force himself on her.

When she was finally able to get away, she had a fractured nose, two black eyes and some of her hair was missing.

Scott admitted to police the victim was at his home and there was a physical altercation. However, he said the victim was not held against her will.

Scott was charged with attempted rape, aggravated kidnapping, false imprisonment and assault.