MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for three suspects accused of breaking into a local child care center.

The crooks stole cleaning supplies, several laptop computers and 20 iPad Air 2 tablets given to the Miriam Child Care Center on Walnut Grove Road by Shelby County Schools early Friday morning.

Several hours later, they were caught on camera selling the stolen merchandise.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you can help.