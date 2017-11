MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of vandalizing Top’s Bar-B-Q on the 2700 block of Lamar Avenue.

The suspect used a brick to break into the business on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Police believe the suspect may be connected to other burglaries in the area.

Surveillance video was released in hopes of identifying the suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.