MPD reviewing program after Texas church shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Police Department is reviewing their Active Shooter Program after the mass shooting in a Texas church Sunday morning.

Although they can’t predict where a shooting could happen – they do track the trends and try to learn from them.

“Anytime one of these tragic incidents happens our Memphis authorities are on high alert,” said Officer Robert Carlson, coordinator for the active shooter program in Memphis.

“They also want to make sure that you know what to do if something similar ever happens here,” said Carlson.

The active shooter program provides training for all Memphis police officers along with surrounding agencies and first responders.

“This is a constantly evolving program where we’re trying to stay one step ahead of the threats that we’re facing,” said Officer Carlson.

Along with evaluating their own protocol – they also educate the community.

They offer free training for businesses, churches and organizations on what to do if they were caught in an active shooting.

“The best advice I can give to anybody is first have a good situational awareness,” said Officer Carlson. “Be aware of your surroundings and what’s going on. Be alert for any sort of potential dangers that may be happening.”

If you’re in a situation like they had in Texas and Las Vegas police say to “avoid, deny and defend.”

First, avoid the situation if possible and get out of there.

Second, deny. Make yourself difficult to get to – such as barricading yourself.

Last, defend. Fight back and do what you can to make sure you get out of there alive.

“These events can happen absolutely anywhere,” said Officer Carlson.

He says they’ve seen an increase in requests for the trainings since these recent shootings have taken place and encourages everyone to take advantage of them.