Men sentenced to life in deadly southwest Memphis home invasion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two young men will face life behind bars after a jury found them guilty in a southwest Memphis home invasion and murder almost three years ago.

Rodney Williams and Antonious Johnson were 16 and 19 years old at the time of the crime.

According to police, the pair broke into a home in the 500 block of Nonconnah in December 2014. The homeowner, Marcus Turner, and his girlfriend caught them in the act, and, after a brief struggle, the 32-year-old man was shot and killed.

In addition to being found guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated burglary and the employment of a firearm, Johnson was convicted of aggravated robbery and theft of property over $1,000.

Both defendants will be sentenced on the other charges at a later date.