Matthew Martin of Bartlett Ninth Grade Academy is a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Matthew Martin of Bartlett Ninth Grade Academy is this week's Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week. Matthew teaches ninth grade and says, "I love working with students and attempting to be more like Christ with every day." Thank you, Matthew, for your hard work and dedication. You can nominate a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the week by following this link.
