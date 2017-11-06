Manhunt Monday: Family wants justice after father brutally gunned down at gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "I felt like somebody had cut my whole body in half."

Decarla Redden described the pain felt when she was told that her husband had been murdered three years ago at the Mapco gas station at Macon and Jackson. Memphis detectives said someone ran up to 29-year old Christopher Redden and gunned him down.

"I'm trying to go on with my life, but I can't. It's kinda hard," she told News Channel 3.

Investigators said Redden went to gas station to meet a friend. The gunman didn't try to rob him; he just pulled out a gun and shot him multiple times.

Detectives said the bullets could have hit anyone.

"A man was driving down the street with his child in his car and they see this happen," said Lt. Tony Mullins with the Memphis Police Department. "Bullets don't have eyes. They don't go where you want them to go, they go where they go."

Redden's wife said she just wants the man who killed her husband to pay for the pain that he caused her family, and for her 5-year-old son to get justice.

"Right now my son is saying, 'I'm kill whoever killed by daddy when I get grown.'"

"I think that's the reason why I can't get closure - they haven't found out who really did this," she added.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH. All calls are confidential.