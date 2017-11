Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new group wants to make a difference in Memphis by ending mass incarceration.

According to Project Mi, mass incarceration is the human rights issue of the 21st century.

Dr. Demetria Frank, the executive coordinator with the group, stopped by talk about their mission and what they plan to do to solve the problem.

Project Mi's November Meet-Up