Life with Einstein, the service dog

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Diabetes is a condition that is not only dangerous, but can completely disrupt your life.

Just ask 12-year-old Type 1 diabetes patient Eli Nichols and his mother Amy, who has spent many sleepless nights making sure her son is okay. But a new four-legged member of the family is making life much easier for Eli and Amy.

Einstein is a service dog who can actually alert the family to a sudden increase or decrease in Eli's blood sugar.

