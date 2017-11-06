× Enter to Win Tickets to See PAW Patrol Live!

PAW Patrol is on a roll with their live tour! Nickelodeon’s hit show is on the road. See the PAW Patrol Pups LIVE November 21st – 22nd at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts!

X barks the spot in the new tour PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure!” It’s Pirate Day in Adventure Baby and Mayor Goodway is getting ready for a big celebration, but first, Ryder and his team of pirate pups must rescue Cap’n Turbot from a mysterious cabin. When they do, they also discover a secret pirate treasure map! The PAW Patrol set out over land and sea to find the treasure for Mayor Goodway’s celebration before Mayor Humdinger finds it first! The pups will need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including some help from the newest pup, Tracker!