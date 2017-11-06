× Confederate statue protests turn into cyber bullying

MEMPHIS, TN – The sides are distinct when it comes to who wants confederate statues in Memphis to stay or to go.

“Hey hey! Ho Ho! Jefferson Davis has got to go!” shouted protestors during a recent rally in Memphis.

The battle has made it all the way to the State Capitol .

Those lending their voices are also putting themselves in the line of fire.

“Since I have started being outspoken about activism and social justice, I have gotten threats or comments throughout the last 2 or 3 years,” says Tami Sawyer, a local activist on the fore front of removing confederate statues from Memphis parks. She has felt the fire first hand.

She says it started with the bridge protest in Memphis and then the fall out from the Charlottesville protests.

“That’s when they got really really dreadful comments. My phone number was leaked. Phone calls to my phone,” says Sawyer.

After becoming the face of the confederate statue movement, she started getting angry and hostile messages on her social media account.

“Called the “n” word. Called the “b” word. References to my weight. References to my skin color. Threatened to be thrown in the Mississippi. Told to watch my back,” says Sawyer.

She showed us posts she said came to her social media accounts.

One called her worthless, stupid “b” who is a drain on society…and her day of reckoning is coming.

Another threatening to go to her employer, saying ‘they would want to know the kind of agitating racist their employee is, but then you probably don’t work anywhere and are simply a leech on society.

One went as far as telling her to do the world a favor and see what it smells like underwater.

Another labeled her a left field troll.

“Yeah. I think it is definitely cyber bullying,” says Sawyer.

“It’s cyber bullying, but it’s just a juvenile way of handling things and is not expected of someone who is a mature adult,” says Lee Millar with the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

On the other side of the debate, Millar says he hasn’t felt the personal attacks and he doesn`t condone them, even though he is firm against removing confederate statues from Memphis parks.

“I have not seen any of it. I would certainly condemn any personal attacks on anybody on either side,” says Millar.

He admits this is an issue with plenty of emotion, but it doesn`t have to go overboard.

“It’s whether or not history should stay or not. I would be against attacking anybody personally on this. People can have a matter of opinions they should be entitled to that. Speak your opinions and speak the truth I would expect, but not to attack somebody personally. It should be a mature discussion and debate. No character assassination or anything like that. That doesn’t help anything at all,” says Millar.

We reached out to the people associated with the media accounts linked to the derogatory comments about Sawyer and requested an interview. One person who called us back admitted he didn’t know Tami Sawyer and couldn’t remember what prompted him to write the posts.

But he stood by the comments, telling us Facebook is fake but those statues are real.

He said Sawyer is a drain on society and her day of reckoning is coming.

Then he accused us of being biased, fake news and not going after what Sawyer said to prompt his reaction.

He told me my day of reckoning was coming too and then he hung up on us.

We did ask Tami Sawyer what she may have posted that led to comments. She said she didn’t know the man who went after her on Facebook nor did she say anything to him.

He was responding after she posted articles and comments about the statues needing to come down.

“A lot of people are using their on-line personae or online profiles to hide behind the screen and write these really disgusting things,” says Sawyer.

She says it has made her concerned for her safety and that of her family and friends.

But Sawyer and others who have become the faces of their movements still plan to stand firm in their causes.

“You keep it on the intellectual level and those on the other side I expect them if they could to do it as well,” says Millar.

“I don’t attack anybody personally or talk badly about them on social media. I talk about issues,” says Sawyer. “I look at these people and I remember that the fight is not easy. Sometimes you will find yourself on the defense or alone. ”

We talked to the District Attorney’s office. They say cyber bullying can fall under harassment and stalking.

It is a misdemeanor, though it could become a felony in certain circumstances and you could face jail time.