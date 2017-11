× City Watch issued for missing shooting victim

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A City Watch has been issued for a man missing after he was shot at early Monday morning.

According to police, Auston Harrison was in the area of Old Horn Lake and Peebles when a Ford Focus pulled up and someone inside opened fire. There were reportedly four men inside the silver vehicle.

The victim has not been seen since that incident.

If you see Harrison, call the Memphis Police Department at (901) 545-2677.