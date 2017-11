Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From the woman who brought you the Miracle Mop and Huggable Hangers comes the next big thing that can truly change your life!

Joy Mangano is sharing her secrets to success, and how to achieve it on your own in her new book "Inventing Joy".

The book comes out Tuesday, and Memphians will be able to meet the author this upcoming weekend at Novel Memphis.

Joy Mangano Book Tour: Memphis