8 members of one family among those killed in Texas church massacre

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas – At least eight members of the same family were among the 26 people killed Sunday when a man armed with a rifle burst into the sanctuary of a church in Texas and started firing.

The mass shooting left about 20 others wounded at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, about 30 miles east of San Antonio.

The massacre killed about 4% of the small town’s population. And no one at the church was left unscathed, Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt said.

“I think nearly everyone had some type of injury,” the sheriff told reporters Monday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the slaughter “the largest mass shooting” in the state’s history. But it’s still unclear what motivated the killer.