Suspects rob Family Dollar employees at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Two suspects are wanted after allegedly robbing the employees at Family Dollar on 6222 on Winchester Road at gunpoint.

Officers responded to the robbery on Thursday, Nov. 2.

According to reports, witnesses described seeing two males enter the store and rob the business at gunpoint.

During the robbery the suspects physically assaulted the victims.

They then proceeded to take the money from the cash registers and fled on foot.

This is an ongoing investigation and no arrests have been made at this point.

Anyone with information can call (901)-528-CASH.