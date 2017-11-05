× Police on the hunt after man killed in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Police Department is searching for two suspects after a shooting in the area of McLean and Central on Oct. 25.

Officers responded to the shooting around 12:35 p.m. where they were told by a witness that two men in a Nissan Maxima had shot at a man driving a Ford Crown Victoria.

The witness explained that the suspects in the Nissan Maxima were chasing the victim before they fired shots at his vehicle.

The victim wrecked his car behind 712 Tanglewood after being shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who has information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.