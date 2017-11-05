× Morristown man arrested after allegedly striking officer in stolen car

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn — A man has been arrested and charged after striking an officer while driving a stolen car on Saturday.

Officers responded to a call about a stolen car being parked outside of a business on Lakeshore Road in Hamblen Coutny. Two officers began approaching the vehicle after spotting it upon arrival.

That is when the suspect, Anthony Duane Sizemore, accelerated the car and struck on the officers.

Sizemore was located in Cocke County a short time later and was taken into custody in the Hamblen County Jail. He has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

This is an ongoing and active investigation.