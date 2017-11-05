× McLemore debuts in Hustle’s 1st ever win

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. – Working his way back from a broken foot, Ben McLemore made his Grizzlies debut on Sunday, not with the Grizz but with the team’s GLeague team, the Memphis Hustle.

Playing on a minutes restriction, McLemore scored 8 points on 3-of-8 shooting, knocking down a couple of 3’s in just 16 minutes.

Ivan Rabb had his second straight double double, finishing with 16 points and 12 rebounds and former Memphis Tiger Trahson Burrell had 20 and 14 to help the Hustle to their first ever win, 102-99 over the Salt Lake City Stars at the Landers Center in Southaven.