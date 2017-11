× Man wanted in Taco Bell robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Police Department is looking for a suspect in the Nov. 1 robbery at Taco Bell in the 5300 block of Knight Arnold Road.

According to reports, an armed man entered Taco Bell at 11:30 p.m. and began robbing the business at gunpoint.

The suspect fled the scene after taking money from the cash registers.

No arrests have been made at this point.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can call (901)-528-CASH.