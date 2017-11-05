× Grizzlies fall to Lakers in L.A.

LOS ANGELES – Brook Lopez scored 21 points, Brandon Ingram added 20 and the Los Angeles Lakers blew most of a 22-point lead before hanging on for their third victory in four games, 107-102 over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night.

Rookie Kyle Kuzma had 13 points and 12 rebounds in his second career start for the Lakers, who beat Memphis at Staples Center for the fourth straight time despite the Grizzlies’ furious late rally.

Tyreke Evans scored 26 points and Mike Conley added 11 of his 23 in the fourth quarter for the Grizzlies, who trailed by 15 points with 5:18 to play before rallying. Memphis trimmed the Lakers’ lead to 103-100 with 42 seconds left on Dillon Brooks’ free throws after a flagrant foul by Lopez.

Bu Kentavious Caldwell-Pope swiped the ball from James Ennis III moments before hitting a jumper with 19.1 seconds to play. Lopez added two free throws with 5.5 seconds left to seal it.

Los Angeles got at least nine points from seven players, including 15 apiece from Caldwell-Pope and Jordan Clarkson.

Marc Gasol had 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Grizzlies, who have lost three of four. One night after opening a five-game road trip with a win over the Clippers, Memphis didn’t rally in time to counter the Lakers’ third-quarter surge to an 86-64 lead.

One game after dropping 34 points on his former Brooklyn Nets teammates, Lopez had another big offensive night with four 3-pointers and five assists.