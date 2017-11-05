× ‘Extremely dangerous’ murder suspect escapes Marshall County Jail

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — An inmate considered by authorities as extremely dangerous has escaped from the Marshall County Jail.

Antoine Adams reportedly escaped through a window early Sunday morning.

He was in jail on three different charges — two in Shelby County and one in Marshall County.

One of those is a murder case.

Adams is described as being 6’0″, 160 pounds with a gold grill and twists in his hair. He also has several tattoos.

If you can help, call authorities immediately.