‘Extremely dangerous’ murder suspect escapes Marshall County Jail
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — An inmate considered by authorities as extremely dangerous has escaped from the Marshall County Jail.
Antoine Adams reportedly escaped through a window early Sunday morning.
He was in jail on three different charges — two in Shelby County and one in Marshall County.
One of those is a murder case.
Adams is described as being 6’0″, 160 pounds with a gold grill and twists in his hair. He also has several tattoos.
If you can help, call authorities immediately.
34.772949 -89.474218