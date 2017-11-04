× WREG’s Stephanie Scurlock honored as 2017 church girl that rocks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —One of WREG’s very own received a big honor tonight.

Stephanie Scurlock is a 2017 “church girl that rocks!”.

Every year ‘church girls rock’ recognizes women of faith who demonstrate an outstanding commitment to their community, and show the characteristics of a “true woman of God.”

Tonight, the organization honored Stephanie at an award ceremony at greater Memphis pentecostal assembly.

There was also a fashion show and musical performances.