× Suspect on the run after deadly overnight gas station shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People living in one Raleigh neighborhood are fed up with the violence after a man was shot to death outside a gas station overnight.

According to police, the victim died at the hospital Sunday morning after being shot around 3:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Victory gas station at the intersection of Stage James Road and Highland Street.

One witness said he was pumping gas at another convenience store across the street and saw everything.

Fearing for his own life, he didn’t want WREG to show his face or use his name, but says he became a witness to the city’s latest homicide when a man pulled up and opened fire.

He described what was going through his mind at the time.

“Man, let’s get the hell away from up here,” he said.

In the darkness, he couldn’t make out what the guy looked like, but says he heard about 15 gunshots and saw the muzzle flash.

“It [the gun] was long, real big,” he said. “Made a lot of fire – that’s all I really saw was the fire from across the street.”

That witness said he saw a gunman get out of his car on Highland Street, pull out his gun and start shooting.

And he believes the suspect knew exactly who his target was.

“He got out of his car in the middle of the street and shot, so he had to know his target. He saw that they go over there. He got out of his car, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, and pulled on off. It wasn’t random,” he said.

TONIGHT: Another life lost in a Raleigh shooting. A witness describes the scene as a man fired off 15 shots from the street. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/SEANwh7arw — Nina Harrelson 🎥 (@NinaHarrelsonTV) November 4, 2017

For Patrick Johnson, who lives just down the road, the seemingly never-ending senseless violence is becoming intolerable.

“If you’re out that time of night, you’re looking for some trouble,” he said. “It makes me very uncomfortable, very uncomfortable. This used to be a good area, used to be a nice place to live. Memphis used to be a nice place to live. It’s done gotten ridiculous.”

Police are releasing few details, but knowing a killer is still out there is unsettling to say the least for people living nearby.

“I mean, something’s gotta be done,” Johnson said.

WREG is still waiting on police to release the victim’s name.

Right now, they tell us they don’t even have a description of the suspect.

Call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH if you know anything that could help investigators.