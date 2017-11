× One person shot in Central Gardens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting in the Central Gardens area.

WREG received a video of officers and an ambulance on the scene of Peabody Avenue and McLean Street.

In the video, officers could be seen tending to one male victim.

The Memphis Fire Department confirmed that the victim was transported to LeBonheur.

The Memphis Police Department said the victim is in non-critical condition. No suspect information is available yet.