× Ole Miss stuns Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Jordan Ta’amu threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to D.K. Metcalf with 5 seconds remaining, pushing Mississippi past Kentucky for a wild 37-34 victory on Saturday.

Moments after officials determined that Ta’amu was down before fumbling the ball away to Kentucky, Metcalf pulled down the quarterback’s throw in the left corner of the end zone and kept his feet in-bounds to spark a huge celebration for the Rebels. Ta’amu threw for career highs of 382 yards and four TDs, including two to Metcalf, who had 83 yards on five catches.

Mississippi (4-5, 2-4 Southeastern Conference) bounced back from a 38-37 loss to Arkansas last week, outgaining Kentucky 473-455.

That Ole Miss TD followed Benny Snell’s 1-yard go-ahead score with 2:14 remaining that came after a sluggish second half by the Wildcats (6-3, 3-3 Southeastern Conference). Snell rushed for 176 yards and three TDs on 28 carries, but Kentucky couldn’t hold on.