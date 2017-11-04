× Officer shot, suspect killed in Batesville, AR

BATESVILLE, Ark. — An officer with the Batesville Police Department in Batesville, Arkansas was shot multiple times on Friday night.

According to the Arkansas State Police, an officer was called to a residence on Neely Street at around 7:40 p.m.

He made contact with the suspect, 44-year-old Marvin Stair. Stair pulled out a gun and began shooting at the officer, striking him several times.

The officer returned fire. He was able to take cover and call for help.

The Arkansas State Police say that when other officers arrived on the scene, Stair went out and pointed his gun at them. Officers fired at him.

Stair was pronounced dead on the scene. His body will be turned over to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for examination.

The Batesville Police Department asked the Arkansas State Police to assist in the investigation of this shooting.