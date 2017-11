Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Take a look at this some animals at the Memphis Zoo got to indulge in their curiosity during the first-ever "animal pumpkin mash day."

Zookeepers scattered pumpkins around several enclosures including the elephants, big cats, and monkeys and visitors were able to observe how the animals reacted to the mysterious fruits.

Some animals crushed the pumpkins, some just played with them but they all seemed to have a great time with them.