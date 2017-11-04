× Hustle lose debut

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. – Almost everything went right for the Memphis Hustle on Opening Night–Almost.

Kobi Simmons scored a team high 25 points and Grizz second round pick Ivan Rabb had 20 points and 15 rebounds but after building a big 1st quarter lead, the Hustle faltered down the stretch in losing their GLeague debut 120-116 to the Sioux Falls Skyforce at the Landers Center down in Southaven.

The game featuring three former Memphis Tigers–Austin Nichols and Trahson Burrell for the Hustle, Geron Johnson for the Skyforce though Nichols did not play due to illness.