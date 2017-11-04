× Grizzlies bounce back from back to back losses by beating Clippers

LOS ANGELES, CA. – After blowing double digit leads in back to back home games against the Hornets and Magic, the Grizzlies finally find a way to close things out at Staples Center, putting seven players in double figures to knock off the hated Clippers 113-104.

Mike Conley, coming back after missing the Orlando game with an injured heel, scored a team high 22 points and Tyreke Evans, off his 32-point game against the Magic, chipped in 20 off the bench.

Marc Gasol(21), James Ennis(13), Brandan Wright(13), Mario Chalmers(12), and Chandler Parsons(10) also scored in double figures as the Grizzlies hit 13 3’s and got 55 points from the bench to improve to 6-3 on the season.