Disaster averted in Fayetteville as Hogs rally for win over Coastal Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Cole Kelley scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:55 remaining to help Arkansas rally for a second straight week to earn a 39-38 win over Coastal Carolina on Saturday.

The Razorbacks (4-5) trailed 38-25 early in the fourth quarter but were boosted by an 88-yard touchdown run by T.J. Hammonds and Kelley’s final scoring run.

Hammonds accounted for 179 yards in the comeback win over the first-year FBS Chanticleers, scoring on the long run and a 60-yard pass in the first half.

The win marks the first time this season Arkansas has won two straight games, and it’s the second time in two weeks the Razorbacks have recovered for a seemingly improbable victory _ coming on the heels of last week’s 38-37 win at Mississippi.