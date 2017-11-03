× Victim treated for smoke inhalation after Whitehaven fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One resident at a local apartment complex is recovering after an early morning fire in Whitehaven.

First responders were called to the New Horizon Apartments around 3 a.m. Friday after a small fire was reported in one of the buildings.

Fire crews were able to put it out quickly, but one person had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Investigators have not released any additional information at this time.