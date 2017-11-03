× Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Phillips and Coahoma County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Phillips and Coahoma County.

The warning is in effect until 6:45 p.m.

The National Weather Services also has a severe thunderstorm watch issued until 10 p.m. tonight.

Officials say other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include West Helena, St Francis National Park, Helena, Lexa, Lake View, Poplar Grove, Huma, Preston Place, Quarles, Oneida, Barton, Wycamp, Latour, Kindall, Delta, Spring Creek, Helena Crossing And Trenton.