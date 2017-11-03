× Tigers make it 5 straight wins by beating Tulsa

TULSA, Ok – Make it five straight wins for the Memphis Tigers, who took another step toward a West Division title in the American Athletic Conference thanks to their easy 41-14 win on the road at Tulsa.

Riley Ferguson completed 27 of 39 passes for 298 and 4 touchdowns–to four different receivers–Anthony Miller, Tony Pollard, Darrell Henderson and Damonte Coxie. The Tigers putting up 525 yards of total offense while holding Tulsa’s high-scoring offense to just 302.

Now 8-1, the U of M gets a week off before hosting SMU, where a win over the Mustangs would clinch the West for the Tigers and punch their ticket to the American Athletic Conference Championship Game.