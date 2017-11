Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis plans to spend millions of dollars to redevelop the Fairgrounds, but only a tiny portion of that will go to the Mid-South Coliseum for small maintenance issues.

While full details of the redevelopment plan won't be revealed until Monday, it appears the historic arena will not be restored, or reopened.

Mark Jones and Jerome Robinson with the Coliseum Coalition talk about the move on Live at 9.