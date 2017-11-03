Texas mom planned to kill her two children weeks before, sheriff says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MABANK, Texas – A Texas mother accused of killing her two daughters admitted she had planned their deaths for at least two weeks, according to the Henderson County Sheriff.

Police were called to a home in Mabank on Wednesday night to a report of a possible suicidal woman. When authorities arrived, they checked out the scene and were told that everything was fine.

Three hours later, a man called 911 from the same home to say the woman had shot her two daughters. Police found the bodies of the girls, 7-year-old KayLee and 5-year-old Kenlie.

The girls' mother, 29-year-old Sarah Nicole Henderson of Mabank, was arrested.

During the call to 911, Henderson can be heard in the background asking her husband, Jacob Henderson, "Why did I do that babe?"

Her husband, who is not the biological father of the two girls, can be heard telling the operator that his wife was "freaking out like someone is out to get her."

“What did I do, Lord? What did I do?” Sarah Henderson can be heard saying in the background. “Babe, why didn’t you tell me to calm down?”

“I told you that last night, you said you were fine," Jacob replies. "Why didn’t you say something?”

During a police interview, Sarah Henderson admitted she had planned to kill her children and her husband for at least two weeks, according to The Dallas Morning News. After shooting both girls, police say she aimed the gun at her husband but it jammed. She also planned to kill herself, according to authorities, and her husband told the operator she was trying to take the gun from him.

“Please just shoot me,” she can be heard saying.

“I’m not shooting you, no,” he said. “No, I can’t.”

The two girls were pronounced dead at the scene, both had gunshot wounds to the head.